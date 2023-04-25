Sonoma County commercial safety administrator wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“Luck is where opportunity meets preparedness,” says Jared Goble, who works in loss control for Santa Rosa’s George Petersen Insurance Agency.

At George Petersen, Goble provides health, safety, and OSHA consulting services to their commercial policy holders, as well as providing them with a variety of services such as on-site training and written OSHA compliance procedures.

Goble names his boss, Robb Daer, as a leader he admires.

“He sets a great example of how to stay calm and composed in challenging situations, and how to set a great work life balance. It’s helped to remind me that your career is what you do, not who you are.”

In addition to working in loss control, Goble serves on the board of directors for Petaluma’s nonprofit United Camps, Conferences and Retreats.

“In my line of work, one of the biggest challenges is staying up to date on the latest standards, rules, and updates,” says Goble. “This was especially challenging the past three years helping employers navigate the ever-changing COVID compliance landscape.”

Goble aims to continue learning and certifying himself in different regions of his career field, and hopes to obtain his Certified Safety Professional designation before he turns 40.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Working in Sonoma County, it’s great to know that the relationships and connections that you make now will serve you for years to come.

Early on in my career, the biggest challenge was always proving that you could bring value to employers as a young person in the industry.”