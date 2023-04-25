Sonoma County disaster resilience group director wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I represented Sonoma County’s nonprofits within the Emergency Operations Center during January’s winter storms. I’m proud of what our coalition mobilized to accomplish, including partnering with the county to pilot the Recovery Support Centers. This was a first-of-its-kind effort to provide disaster-impacted households with meaningful recovery support absent a federal declaration and assistance,” says Jeanette Pantoja, Director of Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).

In addition, some of Pantoja’s recent work was focused on the following: health sector investments in housing stability and economic mobility, and the integration of public health into climate change planning processes.

In her free time, Pantoja enjoys hiking, playing in water, and getting her hands in dirt--she’s a self-proclaimed naturalist. She and her family set a goal to visit every regional park in the country. She also mentions that right now, she’s working to figure out life as a new parent and new nonprofit leader.

Pantoja also teaches English as a Second Language, and volunteers with environmental stewardship organizations.

Thus far, her greatest professional accomplishment is her work in co-designing and implementing a grant-making program to enable municipalities and nonprofits in piloting extreme solutions.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Greatest: My growing confidence. I have areas of expertise. I’ve honed certain skills well. I’m in a position where I can help share what I’ve learned. And I still have so much of my career ahead of me to continue learning and developing.

Worst: Achieving balance. So many experiences come together in our 30s - growing careers, parenting young children, aging parents, and a constant need to respond to or cope with the latest source of global instability.”