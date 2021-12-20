Sonoma County ecology research center at Pepperwood Preserve rebuilds after 2 devastating wildfires

Three mission-critical buildings burned by the first of two wildfires that swept through the 3,200-acre Pepperwood Preserve in the Mayacamas Mountains east of Santa Rosa have been rebuilt.

“Some 95% of the preserve was burned during the Tubbs Fire in 2017 and 60% during the Kinkade Fire of 2019,” according to Lisa Micheli, CEO of this nonprofit ecosystem and climate research center. “Our caretaker’s cottage, a five-bedroom home called Mountain House and barn were destroyed in 2017. However, the second fire spared the reconstruction sites and work was able to continue to completion in April of 2021 using sustainable building methods and fire-resistant materials.”

She said some road remediation was needed along with culvert, fence replacements and restoration landscaping.

Andy Bannister, with general contractor Earthtone Construction, managed the rebuilding process working closely with Senior Associate Steve Duncan, with Mithun architectural design.

“Pepperwood has risen from the ashes with a new preserve manager’s home for Michael Gillogly and his family along with a new metal barn. Mountain House was replaced with a duplex comprised of meeting rooms and studio units designed as quarters for visiting scholars,” Micheli said.

The total cost for these projects was $6.8 million

Pepperwood is one of the largest scientific preserves in Northern California. Wildlife instinctively knows how to get away from fires, according to Micheli, but some animals became stuck on barbed wire and others have succumbed to drought stress.

“We are studying corridors used by animals, and others that could be established, to ensure their survival by linking landscapes for wildlife and verifying models with real observations.”

She said Pepperwood brings scientists and land managers together to improve understanding of the relationships between fire, forest health and land management.

Pepperwood and the University of California Cooperative Extension have created the Wildfire Fuel Mapper, an online application that supports forest management efforts with a focus on reducing hazardous wildlife fuels that threaten lives and homes by generating detailed maps and reports on property-specific fuel hazards. Pepperwood also provides support for implementing a vegetation management plan, and ways to connect with vegetation management professionals.