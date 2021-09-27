Sonoma County executives hope to put COVID business challenges in the past in 2022

It’s a simple question with a complicated answer.

We asked some of Sonoma County’s most prominent and knowledgeable chief executives and local business owners, “How did things go the past 18 months or so for you business?”

And they reply, “Depends who you ask.”

In the pandemic-inspired economic upheaval, relationships and processes were trashed, revenues either tanked or picked up and “essential workers” manned the front lines while other employees settled into remote work routines.

Back orders of key items became common. In some cases, customers disappeared. But in other cases, consumers came running, seeking services like home remodeling or home-office cybersecurity protection.

Looking forward to 2022, many local business leaders are upbeat, but they know challenges are ahead, such as being able to hire enough staff. Unknown is a boomeranging impact of stress on mental health given the rigors of the past 18 months or so.

Here is the take from several Sonoma County businesses on the effects of the pandemic and outlook for the future. Answers are edited for length and clarity.

Anish Shah is CEO of Siyan Clinical Corporation. (Siyan Clinical Corporation)

Anish Shah, M.D.

CEO, Siyan Clinical Corporation

A psychiatric group practice in Santa Rosa with 31 employees

How has COVID-19 impacted your business in the past 18 months?

We are a psychiatric practice and saw a significant rise in mental health issues. Our workflow changed to telehealth in just 48 hours after shelter at home orders in 2020. Our community has had ongoing problems with wildfires for the last three years. We saw a further increase in mental health issues with the fires and the Black Lives Matter movement.

What is your outlook for 2022?

Our study of patients clearly showed a rise in alcohol and other substance abuse issues and also a greater impact on families with younger children in the household.

We see a spike in demand for mental health and psychiatric care and believe this trend will continue into 2022 and most likely remain high until the pandemic is over and the economy returns to normal, and as concerns over unemployment, evictions and safety in the workplace decline. In addition, there may be long-term effects on families and children traumatized by events during the pandemic that could expand the need for therapy next year and beyond.

Mark Flaming

CEO, Sutter Instruments Corporation

A scientific instrument developer and manufacturer in Novato with 67 employees

How has COVID-19 impacted your business in the past 18 months?

We experienced a major downturn in orders early during 2020, but we saw our market come back rapidly since many of our customers are university scientists doing COVID-related research. Our sales numbers are now back to where they were a year before the pandemic. While many firms are finding it hard to find workers, our business has a stable employee base.

What is your outlook for 2022?

We spent a good percentage of our downtime during the past 18 months doing more research and development work. As a result, we will have a number of new products coming out in the near future. Most of those we serve in the neuroscience industry are now back to work as of the end of 2020 due in part to the high rate among university personnel vaccinated due to conservative COVID safety and prevention policies.

A weak spot still exists in on the tech supply side when it comes to obtaining paper, packaging materials and other random items, but we have not seen a computer chip shortage thus far as has been experienced in the automotive industry.

John F. Friedemann, managing partner, Friedemann,Goldberg, Wargo and Hess LLP, April 2020

John F. Friedemann

Managing partner, Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess LLP

A Santa Rosa law firm with 24 employees

How has COVID-19 impacted your business in the past 18 months?

There were huge, life-altering impacts on the lives of every member of our legal team, but the impact on our business seemed to be far less significant. Our productivity did not drop and, as a team, we proved to be just as effective as we were before the shutdown.

Perhaps one of the biggest effects experienced is that we became more versatile and creative.

We have taken advantage of our newfound ability to seamlessly include team members working remotely and have added a remote attorney presence in San Diego, Oregon, and New York.

What is your outlook for 2022?

Estate planning is more important for people now than ever and we expect that we will continue to face an upsurge of business in this sector. We have watched complex commercial litigation become less expensive as courts have adapted to the use of Zoom, allowing lawyers to avoid mostly wasteful trips to courthouses. Also, depositions are now typically done via Zoom.