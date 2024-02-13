Sonoma County eyeing 133,000 square feet of offices near airport

In two of the largest Sonoma County office deals in years, the county of Sonoma is poised to move 342 of its employees from various Santa Rosa locations into two large buildings near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

The Board of Supervisors in November approved a 12-year lease for Basin Street Properties’ 40,746-square-foot, two-story class A office building at 463 Aviation Blvd. for the Department of Health Services’ Public Health Division, according to the staff report.

The plan is to relocate 162 employees there in coming months from about 50,000 square feet leased in Santa Rosa and by the airport. Set to move in coming months are 114 employees from 625 Fifth St. downtown, 15 from 1450 Guerneville Road across from Coddingtown Mall, and eight employees from 195 Concourse Blvd., which is near the new location.

The department has been looking for offices since early last year and found that the 463 Aviation building had the largest amount of desired space all in one place at the time, the report said. The relocation would cost $1.25 million.

Meanwhile, the board on Jan. 30 voted 3-2 to tentatively approve a seven-year lease for 73,036 square feet of the American AgCredit headquarters at 400 Aviation Blvd. with an option to buy the whole 121,775-square-foot building for $56.1 million, or $460 a square foot, in the first three years, according to the staff report. That purchase price would be $32 million less in 2024 dollars than the cost to build it in 2016, the document said.

Around 180 employees from the county’s Public Infrastructure Department would relocate to the building later this year if the lease gets board approval at its second reading set for Feb. 22. The relocation would cost $1.04 million.

The entire 400 Aviation building could accommodate up to 500 full-time county employees, the report said.

A major consideration for Public Infrastructure’s relocation are leaks and seismic issues at the county administration center in Santa Rosa, according to the Press Democrat.

The county already leases 50,000 square feet of offices near the airport. Proximity to the airport SMART station was listed as a factor for selecting both 400 and 463 Aviation.

“The market offered up opportunities nobody has seen for quite some time,” Warren Sattler, county real estate manager, told the Business Journal about both lease deals. “Timing is everything.”

