Sonoma County family who lost home in Glass Fire plans to resume 8-decade-old big turkey roast after rebuild

Linda Gile has worked for Willie Bird Turkeys for nearly 28 years, doing the bookkeeping before Willie Benedetti’s operation was bought by Diestel in August.

Currently, she’s continuing her administrative duties for the store on Highway 12 near Llano Road. She keeps track of the holiday turkey orders and does “a host of other things including making sandwiches in the deli.”

The store has been allotted 3,000 fresh turkeys and 1,000 smoked for this season.

Customers are requesting smaller sizes, but Linda tells the story of one gentleman who has, for decades, reserved her two biggest birds for a family gathering.

That Thanksgiving feast won’t be happening this year, though, and not primarily because of COVID-19 restrictions.

At the end of September, Eric Worden’s property on Los Alamos Road in east Santa Rosa was devastated by the Glass Fire; it reduced five family homes and more than 15 other buildings to ashes.

Worden, 61, used to prepare one turkey in a specially-outfitted oven and another on a brick-lined rotisserie in his living room. (A 2017 photo of a 48-pound turkey roasting on the spit remains posted on a wall at the Willie Bird store.)

“My grandfather purchased the property in 1940, and when I bought it from him in 1981, the party came with the house,” Worden said. “I was talking with the architect, and the rebuild plan includes a living room that can host 75 or 80 people. We plan to come back strong.”

Worden has ordered Willie Bird’s two largest turkeys anyway and is donating them to Meals on Wheels.

“We’ll deliver them on the Monday before Thanksgiving, in honor of the 88th turkey day party we would have had,” he said.