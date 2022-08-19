Sonoma County Farm Bureau hires new executive director

A Petaluma native and former official with the California Milk Advisory Board will be the new head of Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

Dayna Ghirardelli is replacing Tawny Tesconi, who in June announced she’d be departing the farm and ranch advocacy group after five years as executive director.

Ghiradelli started with the dairy trade group in 2020 and worked as director of producer relations, focusing on industry advocacy, dairy farmer communication and outreach, and relationships.

“The Farm Bureau is very excited to have Dayna on board as our newest executive director,” said bureau President Jennifer Beretta in the Friday announcement. “Dayna comes to the Farm Bureau with lifelong connections in the ag community and a successful career advocating for Sonoma County farmers and ranchers. We are confident that she will help us amplify our mission here at the Farm Bureau.”

After graduating with a degree in agriculture from Chico State University, Ghiradelli worked with the UC Cooperative Extension as the dairy program representative in Sonoma and Marin counties, according to the farm bureau.

Ghirardelli also spent time as a consultant to local dairy farmers, assisting them with their water-quality permits and reports, and in the transition to organic certification. The career of the Petaluma resident also includes a stint at Petaluma-based Clover Stornetta Farms as a producer liaison and later a producer relations manager.