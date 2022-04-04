Sonoma County food producers Straus Creamery, Traditional Medicinals, Bachan’s to receive honors

Three regional food producers are set to be recognized Thursday in Rohnert Park by Naturally North Bay, formerly known as the Food Industry Group.

Straus Family Creamery, with headquarters in Petaluma, will be given the the independent nonprofit trade association’s Planet Award, “recognizing individuals or organizations from the natural, specialty and organic products industry who have undertaken innovative solutions to combat the climate crisis.” Award will be given by Moss Adams.

The group’s “best new product” honor will be given to Bachan’s Japanese BBQ sauce. The Sebastopol-based company will receive the award from CMPR (Carle Mackie Power & Ross).

Honored with the “People + Community” award will be Blair Kellirson, CEO of Traditional Medicinals, an herbal tea company based in Sebastopol. That recognitiion will be awarded by Exchange Bank.

"Naturally North Bay is proud to recognize these leaders who are discovering new ways to combat climate change, delivering innovative new products and driving positive impact in our community” said Mike Scheu, chair of the group’s board of directors. "Mission-driven companies like Straus Family Creamery and Bachan's and values-driven leaders like Blair Kellison are a big part of what makes the North Bay’s Natural products community so special.”

The Naturally North Bay Celebrate event will be held Thursday, April 7, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the SOMO Village Event Center at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park. The event is open to the public, and all members of the North Bay specialty food and beverage industry are encouraged to attend and celebrate these industry leaders.