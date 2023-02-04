Sonoma County Library promotes its interim director for role

Erika Thibault is the new director for Sonoma County Library, which spans 12 regional libraries, two community libraries, a mobile library and multiple special collections.

“I am delighted to continue working with Erika,” said Deborah Doyle, chair of the organization. “I believe she has the exact balance of experience and skills the library needs. She was clearly the strongest candidate in our nationwide executive search.”

Thibault has been interim director since July 2022, when the previous director retired. Thibault was hired as deputy director in 2021, coming to Sonoma County from the Los Angeles Public Library, where as western area manager she coordinated programs and services for 12 branches, the commission stated.

Prior to becoming a librarian, Thibault was publications coordinator at Los Angeles County Museum of Art and volunteer coordinator at KCRW, Santa Monica Public Radio.