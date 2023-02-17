Sonoma County nonprofit adds two new leaders

Andre Mills has become the new chief operating office for Ceres Community Project, a Sebastopol-based nonprofit. The group, founded in 2007, provides youth development plus 200,000 medically tailored meals annually for local families facing a chronic or acute health challenge.

“With his diverse business background and health care experience, Andre is the perfect person to lead our finance/accounting, IT and facility areas. We are absolutely thrilled to have him joining the team at Ceres,” said CEO and founder, Cathryn Couch.

In addition to Mills’ arrival, the group has hired Kim Madsen as nutrition care manager, serving as the lead for Ceres’ Nutrition Care department.

“We couldn’t be happier to be welcoming such a knowledgeable and seasoned member to our team. Kim has exactly what we need to move the needle forward on some key projects and bring us to the next level of our growth and development,” said Rachel Cabanilla, senior manager, Client and Volunteer Services.

Madsen has been a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) for over 30 years and worked for two decades as a registered dietitian at Ceres’ San Francisco sister agency, Project Open Hand.

Mills comes to Ceres after an 8-year stint as a program manager the Family Medicine Residency Program at Sutter. He is a 14-year veteran of both the US Navy and the US Coast Guard, as well as a former administrator for the Santa Rosa VA clinic, the group stated.

Ceres, which is involved in the role of healthy food as a medical treatment, has three commercial kitchens and two gardens serving Sonoma and Marin counties.