Sonoma County olive oil maker McEvoy Ranch opens Petaluma outlet store

McEvoy Ranch has opened a store in downtown Petaluma.

The olive oil producer located along the border of Sonoma and Marin counties opened the warehouse outlet April 14, selling discontinued culinary merchandise and other overstocked items. It also has a visitor center on the premises of its ranch off Red Hill Road.

The 400-square-foot warehouse outlet, located at 425 First St., was established based on the popularity of the ranch store’s annual warehouse sale, traditionally held in November. The outlet sells the merchandise for 40% less than current-stock pricing.

Nestled in the Petaluma Gap region, McEvoy Ranch has roots that stem from the late Nan Tucker McEvoy’s love of Italian culture. The newspaper heiress, who died in 2015, bought the 550-acre cattle ranch in 1990 and used the bucolic setting to plant 1,000 olive tree seedlings from Tuscany.

Her son Nion has carried on the legacy. He’s helped by Nan’s longtime gardener-turned-ranch President Samantha Dorsey, who celebrated her 20th year in 2021, and ranch manager Michael Morelli, whose family once owned the property.