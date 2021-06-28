Sonoma County Pride exec wins North Bay Pride Business Leadership award

Christopher Kren-Mora, president of Sonoma County Pride, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

"Sonoma County Pride was started 34 years ago with a small gathering in Windsor. They have spent the following years until 2010 at various locations throughout Santa Rosa,“ wrote a nominator. Prior to 2018, the event had taken place in Guerneville.

“Chris has taken Sonoma County Pride as an organization and an event to the next level, engaging with the business community and our tourism community," the nomination said.