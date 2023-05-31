Sonoma County specialty foods makers dish on inflation’s bite and authenticity

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 31, 2023, 8:00AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Owners of Amy’s Kitchen, Traditional Medicinals, Big Spoon Sauce and Cookie Take a Bite talk with North Bay Business Journal about the bite inflation has taken out of their food business and how they’ve remained true to their brands.

Answers have been edited for space and clarity.

What ways has inflation impacted your business?

Nathan Bender and Lani Chan, founders, Big Spoon Sauce Co., 3611 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, CA, 95465; bigspoonsauceco.com

Big Spoon is influenced by Lani Chan’s Cantonese upbringing, Nate Bender’s near-decade of life abroad in China, and their collective exploration of New York City’s three Chinatowns together when they were in graduate school. The two of them began mixing their own chili crisp in their Brooklyn apartment in 2019 and sharing jars with friends and family. In 2021, they scaled the recipe for the first time to raise money for Asian American and Pacific Islander-led community relief organizations, when attacks on AAPI elderly were at an all-time high. Chan and Bender were both raised in Northern California and made Sonoma County their home in 2020, where they’re still mixing batches of chili crisp by hand at a rented kitchen space in the town of Occidental, surrounded by coastal redwoods.

Significant news in the past year: In October, Big Spoon Sauce Co. will be 2 years old. “Sonoma County made it possible for us to follow our culinary passions and launch our little sauce operation.”

Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: Inflation has touched every aspect of our small packaged food business. Jars are more expensive, labels are more expensive, ingredients are more expensive. But we make it work, and we understand that our farmers and collaborators are feeling the pressure as well. So we're all in this together helping each other.

Andy Berliner, CEO, Amy’s Kitchen, 1650 Corporate Circle, Petaluma, CA 94954; 707-781-6600; amys.com

Andy Berliner is the CEO and founder of Amy’s Kitchen, one of the nation's largest organic and natural food companies, with close to $600 million in annual revenue. He and his wife, Rachel, started the company in 1987 after being unable to find a satisfying selection of organic, vegetarian meals. Amy's was born on Andy and Rachel's ranch in Petaluma, which remains a central hub of company activity and innovation for new products and processes. The company employs close to 2,600 people, and its products can be found in more than 11 other countries around the globe.

Significant news in the past year: In 2023, it announced five new leadership roles to our executive and management teams, including the creation of chief supply chain officer, to support strategic goals and expansion and continue to invest in our long-term vision.

Andy Berliner: Like most other companies in the food industry, Amy's has experienced a significant increase in raw materials and transportation costs due to inflation. Despite these challenges, we have taken steps to minimize the impact on our customers and the business by finding efficiencies in our operations and supply chain.

Our first commitment is always to deliver the best possible food experience to our customers, so we’re finding innovative ways to maintain our quality standards and affordability without compromising our delicious, high-quality food products.

Gary Gatton, CEO, Traditional Medicinals, 1400 Valley House Drive, Suite 120, Rohnert Park, CA 94928; 800-543-4372; traditionalmedicinals.com

Gary Gatton joined Traditional Medicinals in 2013 as chief customer officer to focus on driving the next phase of the company’s growth, including expanding distribution beyond the brand’s roots in natural grocery to conventional grocery and e-commerce. In April 2022, Gatton was promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer. He spent more than 25 years managing sales at national food and consumer goods companies, including a 10-year stint selling the Kashi brand in the U.S. and Canada.

Significant news in the past year: Traditional Medicinals just announced the launch of our new compostable, plastic-free tea wrapper, positioned as the first-ever compostable tea wrapper to receive a Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certification.

Gary Gatton: Nearly every aspect of our business has been impacted by inflation, including raw materials, transportation, and labor. At Traditional Medicinals we source high-quality botanical materials with a range of certifications from Organic, to GMO Free, to FairWild, and these are all in short supply and high demand. Both the prices and availability of these specialty herbs have shifted significantly in the past years.

Tracy Mattson, founder, Cookie … Take a Bite!, 430 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, CA 95404; 707-291-1785; cookietakeabite.com

Tracy Mattson started COOKIE … Take a Bite! to share her love of sweets and bring cookies to another level and make them a wonderful treat for any occasion. She is a professionally trained pastry chef with over 10 years of experience working in fine dining restaurants. She trained at L’Academie de Cuisine in Washington, D.C. and started her food career working in restaurants on the East Coast before settling in Sonoma County, California.

Tracy Mattson: Inflation has impacted every facet of our operation: from labor to packaging to ingredients. While the drastic spikes in ingredient costs have settled, we continue to see price increases for many of our ingredients and packaging. We do not anticipate stability in the cost of goods in the near future. It makes it a bit challenging as there are some commodities, we must use such as eggs. We started seeing spikes in egg prices last fall. At one point, we were paying over triple the price we paid in the summer.

Fortunately, our local distributor, Wild Oak Dairy, would identify the best price options so it helped to have a relationship with a local company. As a small producer with limited space, we can't buy in large amounts or negotiate contracted prices, so we are more susceptible to price fluctuation.

What have you chosen to do in response to inflation in your raw materials supply chain?

Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: We've had to get creative in many ways. Inflation does mean we are working harder and longer hours to maintain our own standards of quality and to keep up with demand. We are still committed to sourcing as locally as possible and are continuing to find more Sonoma County producers for each of our ingredients. Fortunately, we can lean more on foraged ingredients, such as sea kelp from the Sonoma Coast. This is still resource-intensive in terms of time, processing, and storage, but is lower in cost than sourcing dried seaweed elsewhere. We've really come to rely on our own work ethic and community collaborators to keep new products coming out and to keep our business afloat. It's worth it.

Andy Berliner: At Amy’s, we pride ourselves on using only the highest quality ingredients to ensure that our customers are getting the best taste and nutritional value from our products. We believe that compromising on our ingredients is not an option and remain committed to this principle despite the challenges presented by inflation. In response to the inflationary pressures, we are improving supply chain efficiencies and adjusting our pricing only where necessary.

While some companies have chosen to reduce the size of their products or seek out alternative, lower-quality ingredients, we believe that such compromises are not in the best interests of our customers. Our commitment to using only the best ingredients and maintaining our product quality will always come first.

Gary Gatton: The quality and efficacy of our products are critical to our success and essential to our fundamental business. And so is the practice of purchasing fair certified materials, which ensures that our collectors and farmers are receiving a fair wage. One of the ways Traditional Medicinals has been successful over its nearly 50 years is by building long-term relationships with farmers and collectors. Understanding and respecting the cycle and variables of their weather-dependent crops and working with them to ensure success for everyone helps us continue, even in these times, to maintain our supply of certified, high-quality botanicals.

Tracy Mattson: We had a consultant advise us to start looking at cheaper ingredients. This wasn't an option for us. We have relationships with our suppliers and our concept is based on using local and organic ingredients. Our cookies are an affordable luxury so if we started to chip away at quality, we didn’t see the point of continuing.

We pride ourselves in working with local brands such as Straus Family Creamery (all our artisan cookies are made with their butter) and as such we support the local economy. We could have gotten eggs cheaper, but they came from Iowa instead of Petaluma and that is not something we thought was consistent with our brand or vision.

Have you adjusted your price in response?

Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: We have not raised our prices or reduced the amount of product we offer for that price, and we don't plan to — we are already playing a delicate game with some customers' preconceived notions of what an appropriate price for a Chinese food product is.

It is important for us that our flagship Chili Crisp, Magic Beans, and Dragons Booty sauces are made available at their original prices as when we introduced them. However, our seasonal releases are made in special small batches and involve processing limited-availability ingredients within a tight window of time, so pricing for those products will continue to reflect the pricing of the raw materials.

Andy Berliner: While we know price is an important consideration for our customers, at Amy’s we strive to provide high-quality products that are accessible to all. That means we raise our prices only when necessary and work hard at creating efficiencies and solutions in producing the food to keep price adjustments to a minimum. We’re fully committed to maintaining the highest quality products and using only the best ingredients.

Gary Gatton: Expanding access to wellness is a core commitment that we hold here at Traditional Medicinals, and we feel that our botanical wellness products are an important way for many people to access low cost, off the shelf, herbal options for health and wellness. We have taken a small increase in price but not nearly enough to recover our increase in cost.

Tracy Mattson: We hadn't raised our prices in years, instead focusing more on production efficiencies and larger packaging purchases to keep our prices consistent. With the dramatic spike in all our inputs (labor, packaging, ingredients) we couldn't absorb it anymore. The cost of producing a cookie had gone up 35% from when we started so it was time for adjustments. The greatest increase was associated with our retail packaged goods. The cost of tins and platters more than doubled so that is the area that saw the greatest increase. We still believe our cookie tins are still an affordable gift that can be shipped nationwide. We didn’t raise the price of our small cookie box at the bakery as we wanted to provide an approachable experience for our customers.

Are you able to find enough workers and what have you had to do to make that happen, such as increasing wages?

Andy Berliner: Every industry has faced worker shortages in the last few years, and we have been no different. The good news for Amy’s is that our competitive pay and industry-leading benefits have helped us maintain a loyal and engaged workforce. In fact, the average tenure of people in our Santa Rosa facility is over 12 years. As a people-first business, we do frequent market-based assessments and adjustments to ensure we remain competitive and an employer of choice in the communities we serve.

Gary Gatton: We are able to find talented employees, but it requires constant work. We continually challenge ourselves to provide a workplace that is a destination for both current and potential employees. Competitive pay and benefits, a safe and beautiful work environment, and a purpose-driven business model are all equal contributors to our ability to attract and retain talent.

Tracy Mattson: At the beginning of COVID, we bumped up our employees’ wages to ensure labor was not an issue during that upheaval.

If you could change one or two things about the characteristics of the people you see for your job, what would they be?

Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: Nothing. Our customers are open-minded and wonderful and have been so supportive of us as humans and as business owners. We wouldn't be here without them.

Gary Gatton: I've been extremely fortunate in my role as CEO to lead a wonderful team of people with diverse perspectives, motivations, and strengths that have made TM the successful company it is today. The success of any organization depends on its ability to leverage the unique traits of its employees, and we work hard to create an environment that allows us to harness those qualities to unlock our team's full potential.

Name a consumer preference change you have seen. What is driving that change?

Andy Berliner: Consumers are increasingly interested in plant forward eating and lifestyles. They are incorporating more plants for the health of their families and the planet. In a recent survey we conducted, we found that 56% of adults said they want shortcuts to plant-based meals.

Gary Gatton: We saw a shift during the pandemic as people focused on not only immunity and wellness but also on supporting their everyday health and we continue to see that reflected by our consumers. We have also seen an increase in consumer engagement around the value of authentic products that are connected to the planet and brought to market in a socially responsible manner.

What does the future hold for doing business in California? Are there signs that it continues to be a challenging state to do business?

Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: It has always been a challenging state to do business in. As a food business we rely on a healthy agricultural system, and inflation and climate have made that incredibly challenging for growers and producers for many years. It promises to for years to come. The rising cost of living exacerbates all of this.

Andy Berliner: While we deeply share goals and the social good that the state of California tries to instill through its policies, we are concerned about rising affordability challenges and cost of living. Our state legislators, the business community and local communities need to work to solve these challenges for California to remain competitive, and a place where people from all socioeconomic backgrounds can grow and prosper.

Tracy Mattson: I think running a small business is tough in general but ensuring employees earn a living wage adds another challenge in Northern California. We continue to bump up wages and provide health care, but the cost of housing and insurance continue to rise so it ends up being a net zero game. How do make this an area for our workforce to prosper? In the short term, all the responsibility falls on the employer, but where is the support to ensure affordable housing and to keep rising health insurance in check? That is a complicated problem that we need California to address.

Show Comment