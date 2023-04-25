Sonoma County taqueria owner wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I strongly believe in networking and being part of the community, and through that I’ve gotten to know a lot of people that have seen me progress over the years,” says Jason Echeverria. “I believe I am humble and supportive when possible, but I’ll be the first to say I am not perfect.”

Echeverria fills many roles in his business, Los Gallos Taqueria in Rohnert Park. He handles innovation and advertising, creating leadership roles, staffing, payroll, quality and labor control, and physical labor.

In a way, Echeverria describes his business as rising from a tumultuous time in his life.

“I wasn’t always on a straight path and ran with a rough crowd for years. I used to regret a lot but now I realize it made me who I am now,” he begins. He says that both of his parents are immigrants, who gave him love and inspired him. His first time working was at the age of 13.

During the pandemic, Echeverria was led to a place of frustration when his grandparents were evicted for selling food from their apartment; he says he made a promise to help them get something of their own, a business together. From this came Los Gallos, and later YUCAMAMI, in 2022.

“Having both businesses launch the same year came with its hardships, but it was all worth it.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“I would say the best thing is the energy and attention you can put into your goals or businesses, and the worst for me is lack of experience and wisdom. But failing or making mistakes is also a good thing.”