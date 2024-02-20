Sonoma County Tourism awards grants to 13 visitor centers

Sonoma County Tourism has announced the allocation of a total of $98,215 in grants to support 13 visitor centers across the county for infrastructure enhancements.

The infrastructure grants are in addition to the $500,000 Sonoma County Tourism provided late in 2023 to countywide visitor centers for operational expenses, according to the organization.

“Sonoma County’s visitor centers, like many local businesses, struggled to maintain consistent operations throughout the pandemic. Most of their resources have been allocated toward the bare minimum expenses required to maintain staff and basic operations,” Kelly Bass Seibel, vice president, community engagement at Sonoma County Tourism, said in the Jan. 25 news release. “This grant provides them with the opportunity to provide much needed infrastructure updates that for some, date back over 30 years.”

The tourism agency said it determined funding based on need and value to visitors.

Details about the fiscal 2023–2024 grants and visitor center awardees are available online.