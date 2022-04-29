Sonoma County Tourism executive recognized at eTourism Summit

Frank Filice, Sonoma County Tourism’s director of brand marketing, has been named one of eTourism Summit’s 2022 Emerging Tourism Stars.

Filice was among nine recipients of the recognition, the county’s tourism agency announced.

The eTourism Summit, owned and produced by Connect Travel, launched the Emerging Tourism Stars program in 2021 “to recognize astute individuals from the nationwide tourism industry who excel within the digital travel space,” according to the news release.

As part of the award, Filice will be connected with a travel and tourism leader as a mentor, receive a scholarship to attend June’s eTourism Summit in Orlando, participate in a special panel at the summit, be featured in a profile article in The Travel Vertical and in a conversation on The Travel Vertical Podcast.

“I’m thrilled to see Frank receiving this honor,” said Todd O’Leary, Sonoma County Tourism vice president of marketing and communications. “He exemplifies the qualities of a solid leader, from having a great attitude, to being a visionary for our brand marketing efforts at Sonoma County Tourism.”