Sonoma County Tourism fills directorship posts

Frank Filice and Jean Paul Zapata have joined Sonoma County Tourism (SCT)

The tourism agency reported Filice will be director of Brand Marketing and Zapata is the new director of Business Development.

Filice comes to Sonoma County Tourism from Workrite Ergonomics in Petaluma, where he worked as the marketing communications manager for nearly five years. Prior to this, the agency stated, Filice spent seven years with Lowepro, also in Petaluma, performing various roles before becoming the company’s senior director of worldwide marketing.

Zapata comes from the destination marketing realm, having most recently served as the director of public relations for Visit Oakland, and prior to that, the media relations manager for Visit Greater Palm Springs. Some of Zapata’s earlier work includes the roles of communications director for Klick Communications and PR account manager for Black Diamond.

“Frank brings a fresh perspective and new ideas to Sonoma County Tourism,” said Todd O’Leary, VP of Marketing and Communications at SCT. “His extensive brand marketing knowledge will be put to great use as we continue to position Sonoma County as a desirable travel destination, coming out of the pandemic. He’s going to play a key role in how we position the destination moving forward.”

“Jean Paul’s sheer enthusiasm for the work, paired with his knowledge and experience, makes him a highly valuable addition to the team,” said Jennifer Richards, VP of Business Development at SCT. “I look forward to seeing him collaborate with our hospitality partners to develop new experiences and revenue opportunities.”