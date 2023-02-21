Sonoma County Tourism renews pact that allows visitors to give back to local charities

Sonoma County Tourism plans to continue its partnership with Kind Traveler, a Manhattan Beach-based online travel agent that incentivizes visitors to give back to local organizations when they book a stay at participating hotels.

The tourism marketing group and Kind Traveler first partnered in 2019, and now that relationship continues through a new statewide initiative with Visit California, the statewide tourism promotion organization.

Through Kind Traveler’s “Give and Get” hotel booking and education platform, visitors can receive special offers if they donate $10 or more to a charity they choose from a network of more than 150 organizations.

The charitable organizations are tied to UN Global Goals, a United Nations program started in 2015 it calls “a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.”

“As a proud early adopter of the Kind Traveler platform, we are excited to see its reach expand across the entire state, generating social and environmental benefits to communities throughout California,” said Devin McConnell, sustainability and climate initiatives manager at Sonoma County Tourism.