Sonoma County tribal chair wins Pride Business Leadership award

Greg Sarris, tribal chairman for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, owner of Graton Casino and Spa in Rohnert Park, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

"For a number of years Greg/The Resort/Casino have supported LGBT Pride Events throughout Sonoma County,“ a nominator wrote. ”In addition they have supported, both in terms of financial and in-kind services, much needed support of the Golden Gate Business Association (the world's first LGBT chamber of commerce) and more recently BuildOUT California which serves the LGBTQ Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Real Estate Development communities. Greg is also a remarkable example of success as an LGBTQ entrepreneur."