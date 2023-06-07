Sonoma County urgent care center founder wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Elizabeth Flower, M.D., came late to medicine, starting at UCSF Medical School as a 35-year-old single mother of a six and three-year old. Her journey began at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University where she graduated with a degree in physics. In her undergrad years she worked as an X-ray tech at Sebastopol’s Palm Drive Hospital and finished training at her family’s practice on Chanate Road.

After graduating from UCSF in 2021, Doctor Flower worked as an emergency room physician at Palm Drive from 2001 to 2006 specializing in practicing emergency medicine in both urgent care and primary care settings. Today, she has a primary care practice and opened a community-based urgent care facility to fill the void created with the closing of the Sebastopol Palm Drive ER.

What are you most proud of in your work or community activities?

I founded two community urgent care centers in the last decade that provide free care for hundreds of people in need, one in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and the other in Sebastopol — the Urgent Care Sebastopol Corporation (seburgentcarenp@gmail.com) — serving disadvantaged people with health care issues without financially burdening them.

What advice do you have for those who strive to be great leaders entering your profession?

By all means, follow your dreams. Do not give up, because you CAN do it. Tenacity and a positive attitude are more important than brains and money.

Favorite quote?

“There but for the grace of God go I.”

What have you learned about your leadership style?

It is so important to acknowledge that you do not lead alone. You are not a leader without your team. You need to give credit to those who support you.

What would you like to add?

Sonoma County and West County in particular is a very special, unique place that is a true community, unlike many other more urban areas. We couldn’t achieve what we have without the community supporting our work.