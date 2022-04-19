Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Growing up in the richly diverse East Bay of San Francisco, Michelle Revecho says the coming to work in a less diverse area was a bit of an adjustment.

“The lack of diversity and representation in various professional spaces when I first came to the area was shocking. At times, it could be isolating to be the only person trying to keep access, equity and outcomes for BIPOC centered.

“What helped early on was identifying allies who would advocate with me. These folks also advocated for me in times when I was easily overlooked, underestimated, and unheard. Creating spaces and networks, not losing sight of who I am or what I’m capable of, and being patient enough to see some of the institutional shifts through has made the difference.”

She’s now entering her 10th year with the County of Sonoma in the Human Services Department’s Employment & Training Division. “All of that time was dedicated to Workforce Development Programs for young people, adults, and business services.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Best: Compounding interest on long term investments.

“Worst: I’m nowhere near retirement. Yet, I’m intrigued by what people go on to do for their second act.”