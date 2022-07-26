Sonoma County’s American AgCredit elects new board member

Michael Stonebarger of Brentwood in the San Francisco East Bay has been elected to American AgCredit’s board of directors, the Santa Rosa-based agricultural finance services company announced.

The company also announced the re-election of existing board members Jason Ochs of Syracuse, Kansas; Kristin McMenomey of Potter Valley, California; and Kansas farmer Berry Bortz. The board steers the association as a partner focused on serving farmers and ranchers across a seven-state territory.

Elected board members serve five-year terms of the cooperative’s board. They hold positions assigned to the regions in which they reside or operate but all voting shareholders are entitled to vote for all positions regardless of location. Ochs is from the Great Plains region; Bortz is from the Heartland region; and McMenomey and Stonebarger are from the Western region. After five years on the American AgCredit Board of Directors, Robert ‘Bob’ Boynton will be ending his term.

American AgCredit was chartered in 1916 as part of the nationwide Farm Credit System and is the nation’s fourth-largest Farm Credit association. American AgCredit specializes in providing financial services to agricultural and rural customers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma, and serves capital market customers throughout the United States.