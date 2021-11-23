Sonoma County’s Arrow Benefits adds Van Staveren as senior benefits consultant

Mick Van Staveren has been hired by Arrow Benefits Group in Santa Rosa as senior benefits consultant.

Van Staveren brings 30 years of industry experience to ABG, including roles at North Bay insurance brokers Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente, the company stated.

Arrow CEO and managing principal Joe Genovese stated, “Attracting talent who understand this trend is one of the secrets to Arrow’s success and why we’ve become one of the largest benefits groups in the North Bay. We’re excited to welcome Mick’s positive energy, thought processes and informed care for clients.”

Arrow Benefits Group is a member of TRUE Network.