Sonoma County’s Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa gets new CEO

Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has been chosen as its new CEO, the charity announced.

She gets the job after Len Marabella announced his retirement announcement in March of 2022,

“After reviewing candidates from across the nation, Jennielynn rose to the top given her extensive experience in this community and her deep commitment to helping the most vulnerable in our community. She is a nationally recognized expert, and we are excited to see her in this position,” stated Board President Jim Nantell.

Holmes has been with the organization for over fourteen years. She joined the Catholic Charities team as a part-time counselor in emergency shelters. Holmes received her Master in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco.

Holmes will begin her role as incoming CEO in late August, the group stated, and will see her tenure overlap with Marabella through the opening of Caritas Center¸ the charity’s 128-unit housing project in Santa Rosa, in early September.