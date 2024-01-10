Sonoma County’s Ceramic Tile Center expanding to Marin County

The Lewis family has been operating Ceramic Tile Center in Santa Rosa for nearly five decades. And now the second generation of the construction supply business is leading an expansion into Marin County.

The distributor of tile, natural stone, slabs, cabinets and accessories in September inked a lease for the 10,400-square-foot former Third Street Design building at 30 Castro Ave. in San Rafael. The new store, currently set to open Feb. 1, is set to include an indoor showroom for countertop slabs plus an area for contractor sales, according to Katelyn Blum, chief operating officer.

“We have a lot of clients that come from Marin and Napa county, and we’re trying to expand our reach a little bit,” Blum said.

A goal is to be a closer option for contractors than to cross the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to source materials from the East Bay, she said. Existing Marin suppliers include local ventures Ceramic Tile Design and CTW Design as well as national firm Daltile.

Up to this point, Ceramic Tile Center has relied on word-of-mouth marketing.

“We want to work with people to let them know if a product is backordered or out of stock, so they will have a seamless project from start to finish,” Blum said.

Steve Lewis started Ceramic Tile Center as a one-person venture in the Montgomery Village shopping center in April 1976. In 2003 Lewis’ son, Tyler, graduated from Chico State University with a degree in business marketing, and he has been running the company for about 15 years.

Ceramic Tile Center has grown to employ about 34 in a contractor-sales warehouse on Standish Avenue and at showroom on Santa Rosa Avenue across from the Costco Wholesale store. The new store is envisioned to employ seven or eight initially, Blum said.

At the time of opening, the San Rafael store number is set to be 415-221-8558.

Representing Ceramic Tile in the Marin lease deal were Dave Peterson and Peter Briceno of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Brian Foster, Steven Leonard and Drew Soltis of Cushman & Wakefield represented building owner 30 Riverton Holdings.

