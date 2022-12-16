Sonoma County’s Cherry Creek Village named Best North Bay Affordable Housing Project

The Cherry Creek Village affordable housing project in Cloverdale at 520 S. Cloverdale Blvd., offers more than just a place to live — it provides a 24-unit community with numerous amenities.

In addition to offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units (four units to a building), the development includes a nature path, garden area, playground, sports court and common building.

Officials said these features create opportunities for socialization and recreation, fostering a sense of community. The development also prioritizes sustainability and environmental conservation with a large riparian setback along Cherry Creek and outdoor spaces between buildings.

Overall, the Cherry Creek Village project is not only an affordable housing option, but also offers a thriving community atmosphere to enhance the quality of life for its residents, according to the project backers.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://player.vimeo.com/video/631247018">Click here to view this embed</a>.

One of the unique aspects of the project, they said, is that Cherry Creek Village fosters a close-knit atmosphere for its residents. The development is in a quiet neighborhood that features a year-round creek. The creek area also serves as a source of community enjoyment, providing a peaceful spot for outdoor recreation and relaxation.

The Cherry Creek Village project includes multiple green elements, such as the installation of solar PV panels for clean energy generation and large bioretention areas to manage storm water runoff.

The property's natural ecology is preserved by maintaining creek riparian setbacks.

By incorporating these green features, developers say this project will coexist harmoniously with its surrounding natural world, making Cherry Creek Village something special -- an exceptional living experience for low-income families and individuals in need of affordable housing.