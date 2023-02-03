Sonoma County’s Costeaux French Bakery hires Jorge Flores as chef

Jorge Flores has been hired chef for Costeaux French Bakery, a Healdsburg-based bakery and restaurant that’s been family owned since 1923.

“Jorge was a clearly the right choice for us. We were familiar with his incredible work at Campo Fina,” stated CEO Will Seppi. “His commitment to the community, during the time he served as a board member for Corazon Healdsburg and beyond, is a clear indicator he mirrors our company values.”

Flores’ previous experience includes working at Campo Fina, also in Healdsburg, and Bear Republic, Jackson Bar & Oven and French Garden, according to Costeaux.

In addition to baked goods such as specialty and artisan breads, the company operates a café in downtown Healdsburg, a retail bakery with coffee service inside Big John’s Market in Healdsburg, Costeaux On The Go retail bakery next to the Sonoma County Airport terminal and Tia Maria by Costeaux in the Roseland neighborhood of southwest Santa Rosa.