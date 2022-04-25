Sonoma County’s Costeaux French Bakery plans to open Petaluma deli

With an opening planned for summer, Healdsburg-based Costeaux French Bakery has announced plans for a new location in Hotel Petaluma, 110 Washington Street.

“We are very fortunate to have a broad base of fans,” stated Costeaux CEO Will Seppi. “For decades we have provided breads, biscotti and more to retailers throughout the area. Now we are excited to offer more for our guests from near and far.”

The executive of the company, which has been family owned since 1923, said similar to its Santa Rosa location, this new Costeaux location would provide guests with pastries, sandwiches, salads, quiche, full coffee service and cakes.

“When we had the opportunity to walk through the Hotel Petaluma space, we knew it was a natural fit,” he stated. “Finding home in a business that was established in 1923, like Costeaux, was very special. Learning about the hotel’s status as the ‘go-to spot’ for Christmas cheer similar to our Healdsburg location was the icing on the cake.”

Petaluma will join the baking company’s four other retail locations. Those are a café in downtown Healdsburg and one inside Big John’s Market in that city. There’s also Costeaux On The Go shop at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport and Tia Maria by Costeaux in the Roseland neighborhood of southwest Santa Rosa.

Distribution of its products reaches markets, delis and hotels from San Francisco north to Mendocino County, the company stated.