Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank hires senior investment officer

Bill Ryan has been appointed vice president and senior investment officer for Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank’s South Bay, Sacramento and Sonoma County markets.

It stated Ryan has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, having worked for Comerica Bank, Charles Schwab, UBS and Pacific Stock Exchange before joining Exchange Bank. He also served on the Member Investment Policy Committee Working Group, co-managed the large-capitalization core strategy, and was an equity analyst during his time at Comerica Bank.

Ryan attended Boston College and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and philosophy.

Founded in 1890, Exchange Bank has 17 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and Trust & Investment Management Department offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. It reported assets of $3.5 billion.