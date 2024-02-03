Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank names new Sebastopol branch manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) named Doroty Rodella to lead its Sebastopol branch office.

Rodella joined Exchange Bank in 2001 as an assistant manager for the Healdsburg branch then moved to the Sebastopol branch where she was vice president and branch manager for 13 years. In 2016, Rodella was promoted to north regional sales manager, coaching and mentoring regional team members to reach their highest potential.

Rodella was among North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards recipients. She has been a member of the Rotary Club in Sebastopol for over 20 years and has led the club’s foundation.

She serves on the board of the Child Parent Institute and has served on the boards of nonprofits such as Food for Thought and the Sonoma County Humane Society.