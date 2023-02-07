Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank plans Marin County trust office

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) has announced plans to open a trust and investment office in Marin County this summer.

Emily Menjou (courtesy of Exchange Bank)

Its latest such office will be located at 3950 Civic Center Drive, near the Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael.

“We are excited to replicate our style of community banking in Marin County and look forward to forging strong connections,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO. “We are very committed to serving the needs of local clients and local communities.”

The office, which will be in addition to three trust offices it currently operates, will initially be led by Emily Menjou, vice president, personal trust fiduciary manager. Exchange Bank reports over $1 billion in assets under administration through the trust units.

“Exchange Bank plans to expand the team with experienced local professionals in Marin County,” the Tuesday announcement stated.

The bank, with with assets of $3.33 billion, operates 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley.