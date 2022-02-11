Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank promotes Ann Lobdell Hudson to chief administrative officer

Ann Lobdell Hudson will fill a newly created position at Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank.

As senior vice president and chief administrative officer, Lobdell Hudson will be responsible for “managing internal operation areas of the bank, including bank operations, central services, electronic banking, card services, merchant services, facilities and purchasing and the loan service center,” the bank stated.

“Ann brings significant experience and knowledge of deposit and loan operations, as well as our retail delivery system. I am confident she will help drive the bank toward achieving our strategic objectives and contribute to the overall success of the bank,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO.

Lobdell Hudson, who joined the bank in 2014, became senior vice president and head of retail in 2015. She had previously held executive positions at JPMorgan Chase and Washington Mutual.

With $3.5 billion in assets, Exchange Bank operates 17 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley.