Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank to pay Q4 dividend March 18

Exchange Bank will pay out a cash dividend of $1.20 per share of common stock on March 18, the Santa Rosa financial institution announced Friday afternoon Feb. 26.

The bank trading as EXSR in the Over-the-Counter market ended the last quarter of 2021 with a 6.6% annual increase in net income, to $9.85 million, it reported Feb. 17.

Just over half the dividend, which is the same amount it paid out for the third quarter, is earmarked for Doyle Trust scholarships at Santa Rosa Junior College.

2021 bank earnings totaled $36.41 million, up 8.1% from $33.69 million for the prior year.