Sonoma County’s Graton Resort and Casino names chief marketing officer

Graton Resort and Casino has promoted Mario Maesano to chief marketing officer.

The 28-year gaming veteran was tapped for the new post after having spent the last year as the Sonoma County tribal casino’s vice president of marketing.

Before joining Graton, Maesano worked for the Cordish Companies, leading the marketing efforts for the Baltimore, Maryland-based real estate and entertainment firm for a decade.

The executive is a native of New Jersey, launching his gaming career in 1991 at Resorts International in Atlantic City.