Sonoma County’s Kenwood Press getting new owners; Napa Valley grower group funds COVID kits; more news

Alec and Ann Peters, owners and publishers of the Kenwood Press in Sonoma County, have entered into a contract to sell the award-winning community newspaper to Melissa Dowling and Paul Goguen of Glen Ellen.

Goguen worked for various media organizations for 18 years including Bloomberg News as a journalist and photographer, and Dowling’s background is in human resources and technology management with PeopleSoft, the United Nations and Bloomberg, among others. of ownership takes place on Jan. 1, 2021.

Founded in 1988, the Kenwood Press covers the communities of Kenwood, Glen Ellen and Oakmont, in the northern part of Sonoma Valley. It is published on the 1st and the 15th of the month.

Transfer of ownership takes place on Jan. 1, 2021. The sale price was not disclosed.

—

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, with support from the Napa Valley community, has supplied 2,500 Napa County farmworkers with COVID-19 health and safety kits.

Each kit included a 24-ounce thermal water bottle, a cotton bandana, a thermometer, a 9-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer, protective eyewear, and anti-fog spray in a drawstring bag. Also included was a bilingual “Health and Safety is Paramount” flyer, outlining safety protocols for protecting oneself and others, and information on the Emergency Financial Assistance Program hosted by the UpValley Family Centers and On the Move.

Donations to support the kits are were doubled through Sept. 30 by the Travis Credit Union Foundation matching program.

—

24Seven Connect has changed its company name to Boxcheck, powered by 24Seven Connect, according to parent company DTC Logistics of Napa. Boxcheck powered by 24Seven Connect is a technology software company specializes in compliance and delivery solutions.

—

The San Francisco 49ers and Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy in Sonoma County, have announced a partnership. Clover Sonoma will become the “Preferred Milk of the San Francisco 49ers,” which will include packaging, promotions, a holiday eggnog sweepstakes, advertising, and in-stadium and digital media.

The pair of organizations stated that key assets of the campaign include Clover Sonoma’s inclusion in the 49ers Safeway Shopper program, where they will be releasing a 49ers-branded holiday organic eggnog with in-store marketing through the end of the year. Additionally, the 49ers Facebook channel will conduct a fan caption contest where winners will see their caption featured on a co-branded billboard and receive two club seats to one future 49ers home game.

Clover Sonoma will also become the entitlement partner of Los 49ers, the team’s official Spanish Radio Channel where games are broadcast via web stream. Cal-Hi Sports Report, the largest high school sports show in California and a 49ers enterprise, will feature a Clover Sonoma branded event titled “Milk & Cookies with the Rookies.”

—

Health Net, in collaboration with Canopy Health, has announced the launch of CanopyCare, which the Emeryville-based company states provides access to the entire Canopy Health alliance of more than 5,000 doctors, dozens of urgent care centers, five medical groups, medical centers in the greater Bay Area.

Participating North Bay hospitals include Sonoma Valley Hospital, the group stated. Coverage is available to companies of 100 or more workers in parts of Sonoma and Solano counties as well as Marin County.

—

Napa-based Brotemarkle Davis & Co. LLP an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine and hospitality industries, has relocated its office to downtown Napa. The new address is 1000 Main Street, Suite 250.

—

—

The California Department of Food & Agriculture has certified the results of the referendum to continue the Sonoma County Winegrape Commission, also known as the Sonoma County Winegrowers, through June 2026.

A record 507 eligible winegrape producers voted during the referendum period with more than 90% of those votes in support of continuation of the organization. This marked the highest ballot return, (44% of all growers), and the highest approval, (90.14%), in the history of the Sonoma County Winegrape Commission. The Commission was established in 2006 and, by law, continuation of the Commission must be voted on by the growers every five years.

—

Organizers of the The AIARE Design Awards, recognizing excellence in local architectural projects and practices, has announced opening of the opportunity to submit nominees on Oct. 1. The virtual awards ceremony will be held Oct. 24.