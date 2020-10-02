Subscribe

Sonoma County's Kenwood Press getting new owners; Napa Valley grower group funds COVID kits; more news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 1, 2020, 8:18PM
Alec and Ann Peters, owners and publishers of the Kenwood Press in Sonoma County, have entered into a contract to sell the award-winning community newspaper to Melissa Dowling and Paul Goguen of Glen Ellen.

Goguen worked for various media organizations for 18 years including Bloomberg News as a journalist and photographer, and Dowling’s background is in human resources and technology management with PeopleSoft, the United Nations and Bloomberg, among others. of ownership takes place on Jan. 1, 2021.

Founded in 1988, the Kenwood Press covers the communities of Kenwood, Glen Ellen and Oakmont, in the northern part of Sonoma Valley. It is published on the 1st and the 15th of the month.

Transfer of ownership takes place on Jan. 1, 2021. The sale price was not disclosed.

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, with support from the Napa Valley community, has supplied 2,500 Napa County farmworkers with COVID-19 health and safety kits.

Each kit included a 24-ounce thermal water bottle, a cotton bandana, a thermometer, a 9-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer, protective eyewear, and anti-fog spray in a drawstring bag. Also included was a bilingual “Health and Safety is Paramount” flyer, outlining safety protocols for protecting oneself and others, and information on the Emergency Financial Assistance Program hosted by the UpValley Family Centers and On the Move.

Donations to support the kits are were doubled through Sept. 30 by the Travis Credit Union Foundation matching program.

24Seven Connect has changed its company name to Boxcheck, powered by 24Seven Connect, according to parent company DTC Logistics of Napa. Boxcheck powered by 24Seven Connect is a technology software company specializes in compliance and delivery solutions.

The San Francisco 49ers and Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy in Sonoma County, have announced a partnership. Clover Sonoma will become the “Preferred Milk of the San Francisco 49ers,” which will include packaging, promotions, a holiday eggnog sweepstakes, advertising, and in-stadium and digital media.

The pair of organizations stated that key assets of the campaign include Clover Sonoma’s inclusion in the 49ers Safeway Shopper program, where they will be releasing a 49ers-branded holiday organic eggnog with in-store marketing through the end of the year. Additionally, the 49ers Facebook channel will conduct a fan caption contest where winners will see their caption featured on a co-branded billboard and receive two club seats to one future 49ers home game.

Clover Sonoma will also become the entitlement partner of Los 49ers, the team’s official Spanish Radio Channel where games are broadcast via web stream. Cal-Hi Sports Report, the largest high school sports show in California and a 49ers enterprise, will feature a Clover Sonoma branded event titled “Milk & Cookies with the Rookies.”

Health Net, in collaboration with Canopy Health, has announced the launch of CanopyCare, which the Emeryville-based company states provides access to the entire Canopy Health alliance of more than 5,000 doctors, dozens of urgent care centers, five medical groups, medical centers in the greater Bay Area.

Participating North Bay hospitals include Sonoma Valley Hospital, the group stated. Coverage is available to companies of 100 or more workers in parts of Sonoma and Solano counties as well as Marin County.

Napa-based Brotemarkle Davis & Co. LLP an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine and hospitality industries, has relocated its office to downtown Napa. The new address is 1000 Main Street, Suite 250.

The California Department of Food & Agriculture has certified the results of the referendum to continue the Sonoma County Winegrape Commission, also known as the Sonoma County Winegrowers, through June 2026.

A record 507 eligible winegrape producers voted during the referendum period with more than 90% of those votes in support of continuation of the organization. This marked the highest ballot return, (44% of all growers), and the highest approval, (90.14%), in the history of the Sonoma County Winegrape Commission. The Commission was established in 2006 and, by law, continuation of the Commission must be voted on by the growers every five years.

Organizers of the The AIARE Design Awards, recognizing excellence in local architectural projects and practices, has announced opening of the opportunity to submit nominees on Oct. 1. The virtual awards ceremony will be held Oct. 24.

AlA Redwood Empire is a chapter of the American Institute of Architects, an association management organization that represents member architects and professionals in eight Northern California regions including Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Modoc, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Trinity counties

National mental health and brain research nonprofit One Mind opened the doors Sept. 19 of its Elizabeth Morgan Brown Center. The center is said to be the first of its kind treatment program in Sonoma County aimed at promoting recovery in youth at risk for or living with early-stage psychotic illnesses, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder with psychotic features.

Led by One Mind, and with key financial support from Kaiser Permanente, the Elizabeth Morgan Brown Center is the inaugural clinic of One Mind’s ASPIRe initiative. ASPIRe - Accelerating Serious Psychiatric Illness Recovery, according to an announcement.

The new clinic will be operated by Buckelew Programs, an established family services agency focused on mental health, and Aldea Children & Family Services, a local organization focused on providing quality mental health and support services. The clinic is named after Elizabeth Morgan Brown, a California teen who died by suicide in 2018 after suffering from depression and anxiety

Sonoma-based Daylight Wine Company, an independent craft winery, has announced a new line of spirits products.

The recent partnership with Sonoma Brothers Distilling introduces a new line of spirits, which includes: Gin, Vodka, Bourbon Straight Whiskey, and Rye Straight Whiskey. For more information, visit daylightwineandspirits.com.

The winery was founded in 2013 by Andy Wahl and Bill Kerr with its flagship brand Ammunition Wines and Daylight Wine Company.

Sonoma County winemaker Ted Elliott has donated newly released reserve wines, including his 2017 vintage of chardonnay and pinot noir, to the Santa Rosa Junior College wine studies program at Shone Farm, the college announced.

Bank of Marin has announced it will honor 12 winners of its reimagined Spirit of Marin awards, as nominated by participating Marin County Chambers of Commerce. This year’s weeklong multimedia campaign, “Connecting Community. Stronger Together.” will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards will take on a new format this year, with honorees and their accomplishments highlighted each day at spiritofmarin.com as well as on social media channels and in the Marin Independent Journal.

Here are this year’s winners, listed by the nominating organization:

Corte Madera Chamber: Miriam Hope Kerell, Marin Small Business Development Center.

Fairfax Chamber: Stephanie Mohan, Creative Portraiture.

Hispanic Chamber: Canal Alliance.

Larkspur Chamber: Larkspur Community Foundation.

Mill Valley Chamber: Hunter Moore, The Redwoods.

Novato Chamber, Large Business: Body Kinetics.

Novato Chamber, Small Business: Beso Bistro.

San Anselmo Chamber: Nancy Altman, San Anselmo Beautification Committee.

San Rafael Chamber, Large Business: Whistlestop, now known as Vivalon.

San Rafael Chamber, Small Business: Desire to Inspire Studios.

Sausalito Chamber: Ancona family, Angelino Restaurant.

Tiburon Peninsula Chamber: Hadley General Contractors.

Joining other counties around the state, the district attorney of Sonoma County announced it was participating announced a $1.43 million settlement against Kelly-Moore Paint Company to resolve allegations that the company violated state laws governing hazardous waste by routinely and illegally disposing of paint colorants, paint, electronic devices, aerosol products, and other hazardous wastes into company waste bins destined for municipal landfills not authorized to accept hazardous waste.

The lawsuit also resolves allegations that Kelly-Moore failed to shred customer records containing confidential information before disposal.

The settlement requires a monetary payment of $1.43 million. This consists of $825,000 for civil penalties, $178,750 for supplemental environmental projects, and $425,000 for reimbursement of investigative and enforcement costs. Kelly-Moore gets a credit of $125,000 against the penalties if it undertakes at least $250,000 in environmental enhancement work not required by law.

Joining Sonoma County District Attorney Ravitch in this lawsuit are the district attorneys of Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, Placer, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Yolo counties.

