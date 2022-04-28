Sonoma County’s Luther Burbank Savings posts slight ebb in Q1 earnings

Luther Burbank Corp. (Nasdaq: LBC), the parent company of Luther Burbank Savings, reported Wednesday $22.9 million in earnings for the first quarter, a nearly 2% drop from a year before.

The bank’s loan portfolio remained strong for the period ending March 31. Loans totaled $6.36 billion, up 1.1% from last quarter’s $6.29 billion. The loan growth contributed to assets amounting to $7.26 billion, up from $7.17 billion processed by the end of 2021.

Luther Burbank Savings Chief Financial Officer Laura Tarantino told the Business Journal the Santa Rosa bank said the question remains what will happen next for the bank’s key barometers this year, given interest rates are poised to climb.

Another outcome of an economy swayed by pandemic trends in which people saved in great numbers, deposits rose, with $5.6 billion recorded in the just concluded quarter, in contrast to the $5.53 billion brought in for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was almost in line with last year’s fourth quarter, falling just short by about $700,000 at $45 million. The financial barometer measures the difference between the costs to service liabilities with revenue generated from interest-bearing accounts.

By most standards, bank executives expressed satisfaction in the Sonoma County financial institution’s performance.

“I’m excited by the momentum generated by our start to the new year. Although the interest rate environment may present challenges, I’m confident that our team will continue to successfully execute our long-term strategic plan that is focused on purposeful and sustainable growth,” President and CEO Simone Lagomarsino said in a statement.

The bank’s board declared a cash dividend of 12 cents per common share, payable May 16.

Luther Burbank Savings operates 10 branches in Northern and Southern California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the West, including Oregon.

