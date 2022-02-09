Sonoma County’s North Bay Credit Union points to cannabis banking for record growth, 1st dividends in 74-year history

After experiencing a record year of growth, North Bay Credit Union will dole out $250,000 in dividends to its membership for the first time in its 74-year history, it announced Feb. 1.

Eligible members will receive a portion of the dividend pool. The members’ dividend amounts are “based on the percentage of their contribution of interest and/or fees to the total revenue of the credit union for the year,” credit union officials explained. The more interest paid during the year, the larger the dividend is.

Dividends, which will be posted to accounts in February, range from $50 to $3,000.

While a dividend paid by this Sonoma County credit union has never happened, it’s only rare in some circumstances, according to the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues.

Officials with the Ontario, California-based trade organization said some credit unions pay dividends, while others choose to use that money “to make extra investments into the credit union,” which are defined as improvements in technology and operations.

With $94.65 million in assets, the North Bay Credit Union has linked its success to becoming a leader in cannabis banking. It has developed a model program that manages bank accounts for cannabis businesses that traditionally find services are scarce because their industry is considered illegal by the federal government as a Schedule 1 drug.

The industry has been reeling over a looming market collapse, with company officials and industry advocates saying it is being triggered by over taxation by state and local governments.

“Cannabis has been hit so hard with taxes. It makes it hard to get a profit,” CEO Chris Call told the Business Journal.

In a year of high finance for the banking world, North Bay Credit Union reported to the National Credit Union Administration in Alexandria, Virginia, $3.94 million in net interest income, which is the difference between revenues generated by interest-bearing assets and the cost of servicing liabilities. Non-interest income, derived by fees, came in as $4.61 million.

During the pandemic, some banks and credit unions decided to waive certain fees. North Bay Credit Union stopped charging fees for non-sufficient funds.

“So many people are having difficulties,” Call said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.