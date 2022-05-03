Sonoma County’s Redwood Credit Union hires VP for product, service

Jeff Street has been hired by Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union as a vice president of product and service innovation.

“Jeff will be instrumental in helping us identify opportunities to strengthen existing products and services and introduce new ones as member needs evolve,” stated Bryan Haas, senior vice president of product and Member engagement at Redwood Credit Union, in making the announcement. “We’re thrilled to have him here, helping us develop innovative products and services that empower people to manage their finances.”

He arrives at the Sonoma County institution having worked more than 17 years in the financial services industry in the San Francisco Bay area, RCU reported. Street worked at Wells Fargo in enterprise marketing, retail retirement, and most recently with Wells Fargo Advisors.

Street has a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Colgate University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Reporting more than $7 billion in assets, RCU has about 400,000 customers with branches from San Francisco to Ukiah.