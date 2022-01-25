Sonoma County’s Redwood Credit Union names exec for product, member engagement

Bryan Haas has been promoted at Redwood Credit Union to senior vice president of product and member engagement, the Sonoma County-based credit union announced.

“Haas will lead product and service research, strategy, and development, and work across the organization to ensure an industry-leading member experience,” the financial institution stated.

He joined RCU in 2021 with more than 20 years of financial services experience in the San Francisco Bay area, including five years as head of customer experience strategy at Western Union and five years at Xoom as director of product development.

“Bryan is a visionary leader whose talent extends to translating big-picture goals into actionable steps that create value for our members,” said Cynthia Negri, chief administrative officer at Redwood Credit Union. “In this role, he’ll champion ongoing engagement between our members and the credit union that ensures we’re offering the products and services most wanted.”

Haas has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Sonoma State University and a Master of Science in human resource management from Golden Gate University.