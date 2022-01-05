Sonoma County’s Redwood Credit Union names virtual service executive

Chris Cummins has been promoted by Redwood Credit Union to the post of vice president of virtual service delivery.

The Santa Rosa-based institution stated Cummins’ role will be “overseeing the delivery of high-quality digital experiences when members access the credit union’s online services.”

Cummins joined the credit union in 2013 as remote delivery manager and has since taken on roles as digital experience manager and most recently vice president of virtual service delivery. Prior to joining the institution, Cummins worked for Pacific Pulmonary Services as a senior software engineer and then service desk manager, overseeing software and hardware support for a nationwide workforce, and for Mitchell1, a subsidiary of Snap-on Tools, as a senior software engineer leading the development of automotive software product lines.

Cummins has a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and cell biology and programming certifications from UC San Diego. He also holds an ITIL Foundation certificate in IT service management, has ServiceNow administration training, and participated in Filene Research Institute’s i3 Innovation Program.