Sonoma County’s Redwood Credit Union names Windsor branch experience manager

Sam Neylon is Redwood Credit Union’s new Windsor branch experience manager.

Neylon has 15 years of local banking experience and previously was a branch manager for U.S. Bank in Sonoma County, the credit union stated.

“Sam’s years of experience and knowledge of this community will offer our members the personalized service they’re looking for,” said Deirdre Thompson, senior vice president of member experience. “He’ll put his all into making sure our members have a positive experience each time they enter the Windsor branch.”

He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and English literature from Sonoma State University.