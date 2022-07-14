Sonoma County’s Redwood Credit Union promotes 3 HR executives ahead of opening Napa admin center

In what the Santa Rosa-based institution called a restructuring of its human resources unit in preparation for opening new facilities in Napa, Redwood Credit Union has announced three staff changes.

Kashi Moore-Stallworth has been promoted to vice president of human resources.

RCU stated that Moore-Stallworth joined the company in early 2021 as HR manager, bringing more than 20 years of human resources experience.

Lorielle Hess-Fiedler has been promoted to human resources manager. Hess-Fiedler has been with RCU for more than eight years and will oversee the benefits and leave of absence programs, as well as HR systems and reporting functions, the credit union stated.

Sheila Cronin has also been promoted to human resources manager. Cronin joined RCU in 2019 and will be responsible for employee relations, compensation, and HR compliance areas, the announcement stated.

Noting the company’s plan to expand its administrative footprint in Napa, Senior Vice President of People stated, “As we prepare to welcome more than 500 new employees in Napa, it’s critical we have support in place for both current and new employees. Kashi, Lorielle, and Sheila are well placed in new roles that allow them to do what they’re best at—supporting our team members in being their best selves, which translates to exceptional service for our members.”

The credit union, founded in 1950 and currently with a reported $7 billion in assets, is finishing construction on an 8-acre campus in Napa, scheduled to open later this year.