Sonoma County’s Russian River Adventures: One last ride for current owner, with doozy of a season expected

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 2, 2023, 9:40AM

Russian River Adventures owner Larry Laba is starting the season on Sonoma County’s summer playground with a big splash.

This season will be his last for Laba, 71, who is ending a 23-year run in the self-guided Healdsburg-based rafting business.

He wants to travel and sell the Healdsburg Avenue, aka Old Redwood Highway, business that’s become a local mainstay and helped anchor the river economy along the 9-mile stretch between the Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach and the Wohler Bridge near Forestville.

A sentimental nostalgia came over a tearful Laba on his April 22 opening day with the notion he’d leave his 2,200 square-foot operation that at times is more about fun than business.

A sale price is currently being negotiated and the property owner, Trowbridge & Wright Investments, intends to require the new buyer of Laba’s business to sign a five-year lease.

“It’s super sad he’s leaving. I hope someone takes it on. You know his boats, and he’s well known. But there’s always an end in life’s journey.” Holly de Lambert of Boise said, as she crossed the downtown Healdsburg bridge on her way to the veterans’ park wielding a paddle for opening day.

She was pre-celebrating her 25th birthday with her dog in tow.

“I was born and raised here. We used to jump off these bridges,” she said, while pointing to the river with an added humility: “I’ve never seen it so high.”

The Russian is rushing

Indeed, Laba’s last year could be the biggest for a raft equipment and tour company that averages about 30 to 50 boats a day at $75 per person. This year, the 110-mile, paddle-loving waterway is raging from winter storms — at one point a few weeks ago rushing 1,800 cubic feet per second.

A huge departure coming off three years of drought that reduced it to dire low flows, the river still rushed at just under 1,000 as of the end of April.

“This is my all-time favorite water level. See the river ‘greening’ up? It’s perfect for Earth Day,” Laba told the group of 15 rafting enthusiasts on the beach. “There’s really nice bird life. We’ve seen an otter and bald eagles.”

The group had seven dogs among them, including three dachshunds, to run the river that day, but no children.

As a safety precaution during the three-hour tour, Laba launched the season that Saturday with only experienced rafters. That policy has changed with the settling down of the river, from which he retrieved all kinds of debris and trash, including a tent and sleeping bag, leading up to the start of the season.

“Keep your shoes on, and I also ask that everybody keep their life vests on,” he told the group. . “And if you stand up and paddle, there’s a high likelihood you’ll end up in the river.”

One mini-rapid now pops up on the Russian River on that popular stretch between Healdsburg and Forestville.

“All of a sudden, the river disappears to the left. You don’t want to paddle here,” he told the group. “It’s an easy river, but people get complacent.”

The rafters smiled when Laba joked that the rapid spot is easy to find “because it’s where all the beer is at the bottom.”

Laba said he’s mainly “concerned with people having a good time” — but this comes with a genuine respect for the river if things go wrong. In 23 years, he said he had one death due to a medical condition, and he wants to keep it that way.

“Safety always comes first,” he said.

As they prepared to go out, Healdsburg regulars Josh Phillips, 19, and Makayla Sousa, 17, said they were glad they had experience with the river.

“That’s why we’re here is the river flow, but it takes more awareness. The river has settled, but it’s still going to be flowing heavy this year,” Phillips said.

Laba signed a one-year, $3,300-per-month agreement expiring at year’s end. And Phil Wright, 77, said he took the property listed for $6 million at 20 Healdsburg Ave. off the market in a “wait and see” approach on the $500 million Healdsburg Mill District residential and commercial development project that marks the gateway to downtown. It’s expected to be complete in 2028.

“A lot of things are happening with Healdsburg. The train is coming,” the Windsor-based developer said, adding an interest in installing a wine-tasting venue if the rafting company doesn’t fly.

“But I don’t have plans to sell in the next five years.”

In the meantime, Wright — a longtime river runner himself — said that “thankfully, it’s going to be one of the years,” meaning a lucrative one that serves as a blessing to the local economy coming out of a prolonged drought and pandemic.

Running alongside Laba’s auxiliary inflatable boats and e-bike business called SOAR, Russian River Adventures represents one self-guided rafting company out of about 30 in Sonoma County renting water sports equipment to tour the river.

“This is a hard industry. If you’re starting brand new, it takes a lot,” said Linda Burke, who runs Burke’s Canoes in Forestville. She was referring to both gumption and knowledge.

But when conditions are good like this season and companies are prepared for an influx of customers , the business may pay off. Typically, Laba employs 18- to 20 people.

Overall, the recreational goods rental business brought in more than $236,000 in taxes for the county. This includes kayaks, canoes, bikes, surfboards and other river-running rentals.

“With more water in the river and creeks from the rainy season, combined with Sonoma County’s natural beauty, it is fair to say that we may see more people enjoying Sonoma County’s outdoors this year,” Sonoma County Economic Development Board spokeswoman Aleena Decker said.

Sharing the wealth

The industry translates into a pass-along revenue generator for other tourism-based companies.

Rita Wells, the owner of The Raford Inn on Wohler Road in Forestville, said she gets guests who stay at her bed-and-breakfast who come to run the river. Wells, who’s also selling the inn since her husband died recently, said her staff has gone out as well with Russian River Adventures.

“It was a team-building activity,” she said.

Kathleen Callaghan, who runs Healdsburger restaurant just down the street from Russian River Adventures, also relies on the rafting company.

“We definitely get people who get on the river. We’d definitely lose business (if the rafting company goes away). It would be sad to see them go,” she said.

On the other side of the bridge, Wicked Slush owner Amy Covin said she’s looking forward to a good year for running the Russian River, as people are expected to pack her patio when it heats up.

“The last couple of years haven’t been much (good for) business, so we’re looking for a better year this year. I think, with the water, people feel relieved that we’re not in this drought, and we’re not going through a bad fire season,” she said.

The pass-along business and economic goodwill also extends from town to town.

“All the rafting-type businesses are very central to the Russian River economy that helps connect people to the region,” Russian River Chamber of Commerce past President Bob Pullum said, referring to the Guerneville area with a population that lives and works right on the major waterway.

“That’s why they call us river rats,” current chamber President Mags van der Veen said. “When we talk about water sports and what they bring to the local economy. We get a ton of people from that.

The chamber executive estimated that half the visitors arrive to run the river in some form or fashion.

“This is huge. This is also why people live here. We all have a pair of kayaks. And yes, floating the river is actually a sport,” she said, referring to the lazy-day, inner tube type of R&R in Guerneville.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com

