Sonoma County’s Sackett & Associates promotes veteran employee to vice president

Sackett & Associates Insurance Services Inc. has promoted 10-year-employee Emma Fitzpatrick to vice president.

The move enables the Sebastopol-based company to offer Medicare health insurance plans, the company announced.

“Emma has consistently gone above and beyond in her service to our clients, and her expertise in Medicare Plans is second to none,” said Teri Sackett, president. ”She is a treasured member of our team, and this promotion is a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and dedication.”

“Working with Sackett & Associates over the past decade has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Fitzpatrick. “I am honored to step into the role of Vice President and continue my work in helping our clients find the right health insurance solutions. I am grateful for the opportunities for growth and development that Sackett Insurance Services has provided me, and I look forward to contributing to our future successes.”