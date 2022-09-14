Sonoma County’s Santa Rosa Community Health hires two executives

Santa Rosa Community Health (SRCH), Sonoma County’s largest federally qualified health center, has appointed a new CFO and Chief Operating Officer.

Yudith Correa is returning to SRCH from Ole Health in Napa to become the Chief Operating Officer.

The health care provider sated Correa began her career at SRCH in 2011 and served as associate director of nursing from 2018-2020.

Also returning to the agency will be Paul Wood, MBA, as CFO. Taking the position after leaving the job as CFO of Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services agency, Wood worked as SRCH’s Budget and Finance Manager from 2019-2021. He’s also held posts in finance at Cross Check, JDSU, AAA Insurance, Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Yudith and Paul join our leadership team in the COO and CFO positions,” stated Gaby Bernal Leroi, CEO of the eight-campus Santa Rosa Community Health in making the announcement.