Sonoma County’s SingleThread restaurant names new wine director

Chris McFall has been promoted to wire director for SingleThread, a restaurant and inn in Healdsburg.

Most recently the restaurant’s head sommelier, McFall first gained recognition in his hometown of Austin, Texas, for his work at Paggi House, according to SingleThread. McFall later managed and developed programs at two-Michelin-starred Lazy Bear in San Francisco prior to joining the SingleThread wine team in the spring of 2020.

SingleThread touts itself as being source focused and farm driven. It is a three-Michelin-starred restaurant which in October 2020 was awarded with a Green Star by The Michelin Guide, its first year of awarding restaurants in the United States for their efforts on sustainability, the Sonoma County restaurant stated.