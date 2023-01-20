Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank hires business relationship officer

John Pavelka is joining Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank as vice president and business relationship officer.

“With 20 years of community banking experience, John understands the Sonoma County business community and will play a key role in building customer relationships across the organization. We are happy to welcome him to our team,” said Brian Reed, bank president and CEO.

He worked previously, the bank stated, as a branch manager and business relationship manager in the local banking community. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University.

Summit State Bank reported total assets of $1.04 billion and total deposits of $868.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2022. It has five branches in Sonoma County and a regional small-business lending group in Roseville.