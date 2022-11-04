Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank hires senior relationship manager

Scott Affens has been hired as vice president and senior relationship manager for Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott Affens and his extensive commercial lending experience spanning over 24 years. His knowledge and customer focus are welcome and aligned with meeting the Bank’s strategic direction for growth,” said Brian Reed, president and CEO of Summit.

Affens was formerly with Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank as a construction and commercial real estate relationship manager. Summit stated that in his previous roles, Affens managed all aspects of the sales and portfolio management departments.

He received a degree in real estate from Santa Rosa Junior College, and has an adjunct certificate in general business management and real estate.