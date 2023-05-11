Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank honored with Raymond James Community Bankers Cup award

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) was recognized with the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup award, an annual list of top-performing community banks, the Santa Rosa-based financial institution announced Wednesday.

Raymond James — an independent investment bank and research firm — made its community banks selections based on profitability, efficiency and balance sheet matrix of assets, liabilities and equity. Assets for those chosen fall between $500 million and $10 billion.

Founded in 1982, Summit State Bank has assets of $1.14 billion.

President and CEO Brian Reed pointed to his staff as the reason for the honor.

“The hard work and dedication of our entire team resulted in Summit State Bank’s strong financial performance in 2022,” he said in a statement.