Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank promotes 2 executive promotions in training, loans

Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank has announced the promotion of two executives.

Linda Bohn has been promoted to assistant vice president and training and development specialist, and Garrett Pirenian will take the post of assistant vice president and loan operations assistant manager.

“With his excellent work in our Loan Operations Department, Garrett has helped the bank navigate through challenging times in the past several years, and we are fortunate to have his knowledge and expertise. His role is critical in supporting the Bank’s strategic direction for growth, by overseeing the workflow in the lending area. We are very excited for this next step in his career,” stated Brian Reed, President and CEO of Summit State Bank.

He added about Bohn, “We are pleased to promote Linda to Assistant Vice President. She has played a vital role for the past two and a half years, enhancing the knowledge and skills of Summit’s employees through her detailed training programs. We are fortunate to have someone like Linda to provide these crucial resources to our team.”

Bohn joined the Sonoma County bank in 2020. Prior to joining Summit, she worked as a branch manager at Poppy Bank and as a perinatal coordinator for Partnership HealthPlan, assisting pregnant mothers in under-served communities.

Pirenian has been with Summit State Bank since 2018. He has held multiple operations and sales positions at both FirstCal Mortgage in Petaluma, and GreenPoint Mortgage in Novato.

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) has total assets of $980 million and total equity of $85 million as of June 30.